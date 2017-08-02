Airline worker survives lightning strike

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KWQC) — An airline worker in Florida has been released from the hospital after surviving a lightning strike on the tarmac.
Austin Dunn, 21, was struck after lightning jumped from a nearby aircraft while he was working on another plane's under-wing.
Employed by Navstar, an independent contractor, Dunn suffered third-degree burns all over his body.
Lightning warning systems were also in effect at the time Dunn was hit, according to airport officials.
Navstar has not released a statement.