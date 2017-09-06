Airlines issue travel alerts for flights to Florida

If you have plans for a Florida vacation, or even an upcoming business trip, there is a good chance Hurricane Irma could impact your travel plans.

Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, and United have all issued travel advisories for people with flights to and from Florida.

All four airlines have regular flights out of Moline, Illinois that fly to and from Florida. There is a chance those flights can be canceled, delayed or diverted.

Allegiant Airlines

Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 – Monday, September 11th, 2017

San Juan, PR (SJU)

Sanford, FL (SFB)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

St. Petersburg, FL (PIE)

Punta Gorda, FL (PGD)

Destin, FL (VPS)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Passengers with reservations to/from any of the above cities will be able to request a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring change/cancel fees. To do so, customers must call Allegiant Customer Care at 702-505-8888

American Airlines

If you’re traveling to/through/from:

Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)

Fort Myers, Florida (RSW)

Key West, Florida (EYW)

Melbourne, Florida (MLB)

Miami, Florida (MIA)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)

Tampa, Florida (TPA)

Sarasota, Florida (SRQ)

Delta

September 6-17, 2017

Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Fort Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

Freeport, BS (FPO)

Gainesville, FL (GNV)

Georgetown, BS (GGT)

Havana, CU (HAV)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Key West, FL (EYW)

Melbourne, FL (MLB)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Nassau, BS (NAS)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Panama City, FL (ECP)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

Tallahassee, FL (TLH)

Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater, FL (TPA)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

United

September 5, 2017 - September 17, 2017

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, FL (VPS)

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Ft. Myers, FL (RSW)

Jacksonville, FL (JAX)

Miami, FL (MIA)

Orlando, FL (MCO)

Panama City, FL (ECP)

Pensacola, FL (PNS)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

​​​​​​​​