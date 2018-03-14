AlWood Middle-High School students participate in "Walk Up"

In light of the National Walkout Movement, students at AlWood-Middle High school took a different approach and decided to "walk up" instead of walking out.

"Instead of walking out and trying to make a point that way, it was so great to walk up to people that some of us hadn't even talked to so far this year, so it was amazing," said Annie Althaus, a senior.

Principal David Mills encouraged students to talk to others they may not know well and challenged them to take selfies with 17 people and post them to Snapchat.

"Because it's way too easy to be cruel and mean negative online whereas now forcing to be positive face to face and then transition that to social media," he said.

Principal Mills says it's about encouraging more positive interactions in person and on social media.

"I think that it brings a more positive idea to social media, especially since there's been more negative ideas lately, so it was great to kind of flip that switch and turn it back on," said Althaus.

Students hope this more positive interaction will continue on a daily basis.

"And maybe a month from now you'll be able to go up to somebody in the hallway and you'll always be able to remember this and be able to talk to different people," said Keegan Brown, a senior.

"So, just because we're a rural school with 200 kids, where some schools have 200 kids per grade level, we can still make an impact on each other," said Principal Mills.