Alabama is coming to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on October 13.

The band is known for their songs "If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)," "Dixieland Delight," and "Tennessee River."

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale July 20 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets online, at the TaxSlayer Center box office, or by calling 800-745-3000.