Alabama kindergarten teacher arrested on child porn charges

An Alabama kindergarten teacher is facing child porn charges. 26-year-old Daniel Donaldson was arrested on 50 counts of child porn possession Wednesday.

Donaldson has worked at Calera Elementary School since 2015. He has been placed on administrative leave.

School officials said this about his arrest.

"Of course, we understand that there's a lot of emotions and a lot of people upset. We certainly are upset as well and we just to make sure that parents know that we understand their concerns, and we want them to share whatever their concerns are with us."

Donaldson is being held in Shelby County Jail on a $600,000 bond. District officials say Donaldson has no prior arrests and passed a criminal background check prior to being hired.