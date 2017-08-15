Alabama woman found alive after surviving months in the woods

An Alabama woman was found alive after being missing for weeks in the woods. She was found in Bullock County, Alabama. A driver spotted the woman in the wood line.

It was 25-year-old Lisa Theris. She had finally made it to safety after weeks of fighting to stay alive to see her family again.

Sheriff Buck Rodgers says the Louisville woman ran from two men who burglarized her hunting camp and became lost.

Sheriff Rodgers says, “She ran into the wooded area at night. She said she was drinking water out of a brook and eating berries and mushrooms."

Search teams covered the ground looking for her, but never found her. Sgt. Chad Faulkner says, “Her will to live was strong. When you have a will to live and a will to survive. It's a miracle. It's basically a miracle. We wanted to make sure her health was in the best shape and in the days to come, we'll get some answers."

The family of Lisa Theris says she is weak, emaciated and in pain, but called her a trooper who is standing strong.

