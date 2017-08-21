Alaska Airlines flight gets unique look at the eclipse

Some lucky passengers aboard an alaska airlines flight got a special view of Monday's Eclipse.

This group bought tickets on a special charter flight.It flew two hours out over the Pacific to get a view of the Eclipse at 40-thousand feet.

Also on board - university professors, a meteorologist and an astronaut who provided a running dialogue and education.

One couple paid 21,000 dollars for seats on the charter flight and they say they got their money's worth. Oher passengers called the view haunting and humbling.

