Alcohol may increase mouth bacteria, may also increase risk of PMS

Drinking alcohol may increase bacteria in the mouth linked to heart disease and some cancers.

Researchers at New York University studied the saliva of more than 1,000 adults.

Regular drinkers had more of these potentially harmfully types of oral bacteria than those who did not drink.

Drinkers also had less good bacteria that reduce the risk of disease.

More studies would be needed to determine any differences between wine, beer or liquor drinkers.

Alcohol may also increase a woman's risk of PMS.

Researchers in Spain found women who were moderate drinkers were 45% more likely to suffer from cramps and irritability than non-drinkers.

Heavy drinkers had an almost 80% increased risk of PMS. In fact, experts estimate about 1 in 10 cases of PMS may be linked to alcohol use.

About 30-percent of women across the world drink alcohol. About 6-percent are heavy drinkers.