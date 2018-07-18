Aledo Rehab and Health Care Center cited with “AA” violations

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2018 Second Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators, and an Aledo center received a $50,000 fine for "AA" violations.
The report cites a failure to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation despite an advance directive from the individual. 5 other individuals may have been affected by discrepancies in their Physician Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST).
KWQC TV 6 called the center to inquire about the violations and was told the center had "no comment."
The following facilities were cited with “AA” violations and fined $50,000.
• Aledo Rehab and Health Care Center is an 80-bed skilled care facility located in Aledo.
• Christian Nursing Home is a 124-bed skilled care facility located in Lincoln.
• Helia Healthcare of Champaign is a 118-bed skilled care facility located in Champaign.
The following facilities were cited for “A” violations and fined $25,000. (except where noted *)
• Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac is a 97-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located in Pontiac.
• Aperion Care Capitol is a 251-bed skilled care facility located in Springfield.
• Aperion Care Morton Villa is a 106-bed skilled care facility located in Morton.
• Bria of Westmont is a 215-bed skilled care facility located in Westmont. *The facility was also cited with a “B” violation and an additional $2,200 fine.
• Bridge Care Suites is a 75-bed skilled care facility located in Springfield.
• Bridgeway Senior Living is a 226-bed skilled care facility located in Bensenville.
• Brookdale Plaza Lisle is an 82-bed skilled and shelter care facility located in Lisle.
• Country Health is an 89-bed skilled care facility located in Gifford.
• Covenant Health Care Center Batavia is a 99-bed skilled care facility located in Batavia.
• Fair Oaks Rehab and Health Care Center is a 78-bed skilled care facility located in South Beloit.
• Friendship Skilled Nursing and Rehab is a 49-bed skilled care facility located in Carlinville.
• Glenlake Terrace Nursing and Rehab is a 271-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located in Waukegan.
• Gleview Terrace is a 314-bed skilled care facility located in Glenview.
• Golfview Developmental Center is a 135-bed intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled located in Des Plains. (*$12,500 fine)
• Heartland of Decatur is a 117-bed skilled care facility located in Decatur.
• Heartland of Normal is a 116-bed skilled care facility located in Normal.
• Heddington Oaks is a 214-bed skilled care facility located in Peoria.
• Helia Healthcare of Champaign is a 118-bed skilled care facility located in Champaign.
• Helia Healthcare of Olney is a 118-bed skilled care facility located in Olney.
• Heritage Health-Staunton is a 90-bed skilled care facility located in Staunton. *The facility was also cited with a “B” violation and an additional $2,200 fine.
• Jennings Terrace is a 163-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located in Aurora.
• Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab is a 111-bed skilled care facility located in Jerseyville. *The facility was cited with two “A” violations for a total fine of $50,000.
• Lexington of Streamwood is a 214-bed skilled care facility located in Streamwood.
• Meadowbrook Manor Naperville is a 245-bed skilled care facility located in Naperville.
• Moorings of Arlington Heights is a 160-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located in Arlington Heights.
• Niles Nursing & Rehab Center is a 304-bed skilled care facility located in Niles.
• Parc at Joliet is a 203-bed skilled care facility located in Joliet.
• Rosewood Care Center of Moline is a 120-bed skilled care facility located in Moline. *The facility was also cited with a “B” violation and an additional $2,200 fine.
• South Elgin Rehab and Health Care Center is a 90-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located in Elgin.
• Warren Barr Lincolnshire is a 144-bed skilled care facility located in Lincolnshire.
• West Suburban Nursing and Rehab is a 259-bed skilled care facility located in Bloomingdale.
• Winchester House is a 224-bed skilled care facility located in Libertyville.
• Windsor Estates Nursing and Rebab is a 200-bed skilled care facility located in Country Club Hills.