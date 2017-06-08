Aledo residents worry more about Trump than Comey

Many bars, barbershops, and law offices across the country tuned their t.v.'s to the Comey hearing Thursday. But not all the voters in Trump country made time for it.

In towns across Mercer County, there was a mixed reaction to the Comey hearing. Some people said they didn't have time to watch. Others said they would rather hear what's discussed in closed session. At one restaurant voters say they're more concerned with President Trump's policies.

At Doug's Town and Country Restaurant in Aledo, politics is often on the menu.

Don Loving said, "I say what I want to say if nobody agrees with me I go on."

But Thursday's biggest dish, former FBI Director James Comey's hearing, didn't draw much appetite.

"Just bits and pieces, we had company," said Bill Hall.

Hall said he's more upset with the President than with Comey.

"I think the President more than anything, the way he's handling the country's problems, he hasn't really solved anything yet as far as I'm concerned," said Hall.

He's looking for some assurances from the top level of government.

"Some type of reassurance that we're on the right track, I think at the moment we're on the wrong track," said Hall.

Don Loving is more direct with his disgust.

"Like I said, I just as soon get rid of the President instead of him," said Loving.

He watched a half hour of the Comey hearing and said he didn't learn anything. He admits he didn't expect to anyway. He said the focus should be on the President and his policies.

"A lot of your farmers and that voted for Trump, he's taking all their subsidies away from them, he's not helping 'em, we live in a farming community, those farmers got to make money or we'll all starve to death," said Loving.

Both men want to see problems solved. Medicare left untouched. They want to see President Trump's promises to help the common person fulfilled.

