Police say a boy fell through a pond and was taken to the hospital yesterday where he later died.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office says they received a call for a missing boy in the Alexis area on Friday.

The boy was later recovered from a pond in the area and taken to a Galesburg hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mercer County, Alexis Police and Fire, Monmouth Fire and the Canton Dive Team all helped recover the boy.

The incident is still under investigation.