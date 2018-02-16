Alleged hate crime case referred to Special Prosecution Unit

After weeks of investigating, the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office announced changes in an alleged hate crime case. Friday, officials referred the matter to the Illinois State's Attorney Appellate Prosecutors Office in Springfield, Illinois due to a conflict of interest. However, officials said the conflict cannot be disclosed.

This case dates back to an incident that took place on January 28th. Gurjeet Singh, an Uber driver and member of the Sikh community said he was picking up two passengers in Moline when he was attacked. Singh claims one passenger said, "I don’t like turban people. I don’t like bearded people,” and put a gun to his head. Friday, a legal director for the Sikh coalition said justice must be served. Amrith Kaur represents Singh and believes this was a hate crime.

"As far as we're concerned there is no other motive behind this attack," Singh said. "The attacker was focused on Mr. Singh's turban and beard, the fact that he was from another country originally, that is a hate crime."

Meantime, Rock Island County State's Attorney, John McGehee said cases like this can be hard to prosecute. There is no video or recording of the Uber ride which could make it harder to investigate.

"It has to be reliable, it has to be trustworthy, all of this information is very important to lawyers and so that's the kind of advice we usually give law enforcement."

There is no timeline on when or if charges will be filed. Right now, Singh is no longer driving for Uber, he said he's afraid his attacker is still out there.