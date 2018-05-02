Alleman High School students make a difference one "pulsera" at a time

Alleman High School students are giving back on a global scale by making a difference one 'pulsera' or bracelet at a time. Students are selling hand-woven bracelets made by artists in Nicaragua and Guatemala.

It's part of The Pulsera Project, a non-profit which helps employ artists in Central America and help better communities in Central America. The bracelets are sold by students across the U.S. and proceeds help communities in those countries with housing, education, sustainable energy, and more.

"Being able to be in charge of something this beneficial to these people and just giving them an outlet to help others and spread their work and having them get the benefit in return in something really cool and I'm really proud to be a part of it," said Giselle Ramirez, a senior at Alleman High School.

Tracey Rivera is a Spanish teacher at Alleman High School and says she also wants to spark students' appetite for learning about different cultures.

"The Pulsera Project allows students at Alleman High School to have a direct hand in learning about these communities, discovering the realities of Latin America, and at the same time, looking at something that's positive in the culture and helping to spread the word in our community in the Quad Cities," said Rivera.

Students say it's about serving others and making a positive contribution, no matter how small.

"Coming together as a community, we can really make a difference in other people's lives. You don't even have to meet them to make a difference like and have that positive impact on them," said Rivera.

Alleman High School students have sold about 253 bracelets and their goal is to sell 500.

"I think it just gives the reflection on us and the school that just how we like to help out everyone no matter where they are, who they are," said Joseph Assam, a freshman at Alleman High School.

"It's possible to make a difference here at home and touch those that are far away," said Rivera.

Rivera says a long-term goal is to hopefully take a group of students to Central America so they can see what difference they are making first-hand.

To buy a bracelet, you can contact an Alleman student or come to the school's main office during school hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bracelets will be sold until this Friday.

You can find out more about The Pulsera Project at http://www.pulseraproject.org/