Alliant to review bills of customers who feel overcharged

In response to a wave of complaints, Alliant Energy says it will review the billing history of any customer who feels they have been overcharged.

This comes after dozens of Alliant customers have reported in recent weeks that their July statements were two to three times the normal amount and in some cases even higher.

Iowa State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who began investigating after constituents began complaining to her office, announced Alliance’s review offer on her Facebook page.

Some customers in Clinton County tell KWQC they believe the recent installation of smart meters are connected to their being overbilled.

But Alliant told KWQC last week that the smart meters undergo testing and are working correctly, and higher July bills are attributable to natural causes such as temperature increases this time of year.

Any Alliant customer wishing to have their billing reviewed should fill out this online form.