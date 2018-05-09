Alpha, IL post office to be named after local soldier

The U.S. Post Office in Alpha, Illinois could soon be named after a solider who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos introduced legislation on Wednesday to rename the post office after Captain Joshua E. Steele. He died while serving in Afghanistan on June 17, 2007.

In a press release from her office, the Congresswoman says “Capt. Joshua E. Steele was a courageous American hero who led a selfless life dedicated to the love of his family and his country.”

Capt. Steele was raised on his family farm in North Henderson, Illinois. In 2002, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Missouri-Rolla with a degree in geological engineering. Capt. Steele knew that he wanted to serve from a young age and, in December of that same year, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After being deployed in Iraq and the Republic of Georgia, Capt. Steele was deployed to Afghanistan in January 2007.

At the age of 26, during this deployment, Captain Steele was killed by a roadside bomb in Panjway, Afghanistan.. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.