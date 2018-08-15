Alternating Currents: Bailey's Trek

So many things to check out, where do I begin?! I can’t see and do it all, but here is what my ideal course of action would be for a fun-filled weekend.

FRIDAY: I first need a good nap after working the morning show, so I’d start my trek after that. Here it goes…

6 p.m. - Cerny Brothers: Looking For The Good Land at the FIGGE Art Museum. This is a short, documentary film about two brother musicians, Robert and Scott Cerny, as they struggle to find a way to record their new album in Nashville, TN. Do they sound familiar? Well, they’re originally from Sherrard, Illinois! I went to high school with them and had the pleasure of performing with them quite a bit back then. They’re still making amazing music and working incredibly hard in the industry. I definitely don’t want to miss the short movie on their story.

7 p.m. – I’ve worked up a thirst now, so it’s over to Front Street Tap Room for a few laughs. Getting Weird with Andrew Cline sounds like a great time. One of my favorite local breweries and a nice venue for a comedy showcase. Andrew Cline hosts and comedians Jen Kuhle, Trent Struzynski, Jessica Mizra, Noah Innis, Chris Schlichting from 7-8:30 p.m.

Here’s where I’d grab some grub…

10:30 p.m. – Best way to finish off a Friday night is with Bret and Al of the Candymakers. These guys are a hoot and great local musicians. You can tell they have a blast playing together. They’ve been performing together since they were 17! Al and Bret have the floor at Me & Bill from 10:30 – 11:30 p.m. that night.

SATURDAY: My Alternating Currents day two would begin after a trip to the Freight House Farmers’ Market of course…

1 p.m. - Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars. Get ready to be impressed by some talented young musicians. Every year the River Music Experience hosts a program over the winter holiday break called “Winter Blues”, which features vocal and instrumental workshops for local area musicians ages 8-18 that focuses on blues composition and improvisation. The best of these young players are selected by their instructors and form a band every year called the Winter Blues All-Stars, who continue to hone their craft, practice and perform as a band throughout the year at various venues and festivals. After the unfortunate passing of Winter Blues founder Ellis Kell in 2016, the group has been renamed to Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars. They are set to perform in the RME Courtyard.

2 p.m. – After that I’d swing by German American Heritage Center for a yummy snack! Best of the Wurst Cook-Off Festival goes from noon to 3 p.m. The sausage cook-off features local vendors and live music. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children under 12. Try all the competing sausage, vote for the “BEST of the Wurst”, and help crown the winner. I’d love to tap into my German roots!

3 p.m. – SCW Pro Wrestling! Now that I’ve gorged on bratwurst, it’s time to check out a bit of hard hitting, high flying, and family-friendly professional wrestling action. For fifteen years, SCW Pro Wrestling has entertained the people of the Quad Cities with body slams and sleeper holds. I went to my first show for the first time earlier this year and it’s a riot! The action goes down 3-4 p.m. on the street at Pershing and E 3rd Street, with another round 5-6 p.m.

5 p.m. – It’s that time again to soak up more local music! Mo Carter & Co. performs at Me & Billy. Maureen Carter has such a bold, commanding voice. I’ve seen her perform in several venues throughout the Quad Cities. She and several other ladies formed Mo Carter & Company, a new female super-group. Go girls! They have the floor from 5-6 p.m.

SUNDAY: Just a couple of stops to top off the weekend…

12 p.m. – I wouldn’t miss a chance to see what local artists can do with sidewalk chalk and the pavement as their canvas. The whole weekend Quad City Arts will take over several blocks of downtown Davenport this summer for its 2nd annual CHALK ART FEST. Artists are competing for a chance at $1,500. Visitors can also create some chalk art by taking part in the larger community piece. The best part: it’s FREE and a great place to take the family. The Chalk Art Fest officially runs Saturday 12-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. between the intersections of 2nd and Perry and 2nd and Iowa.

2 p.m. – A Quiet Place screening and Q&A. Remember those two local guys who are making it big in the movie industry? A Quiet Place was written by Bettendorf natives, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. I saw the movie in theaters on opening day and it’s crazy good! It features Hollywood stars John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a great chance to also hear from the minds behind the screenplay. It goes from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the FIGGE Art Museum.

