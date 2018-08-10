Alternating Currents: Details and ticket information

The Quad Cities will be holding its 2nd-annual Alternating Currents festival in downtown Davenport and TV-6 will be a sponsor of this year's event.

Alternating Currents is a music, film, comedy and art festival that will begin on August 23 and go until August 26 this year.

With over 100 performances and events and over a dozen of venues, TV-6 wants to make sure you have everything you need to prepare for the weekend-long festival.

New this year, Alternating Currents is offering a free app for smartphone users! Apple users can download the app here. Google Play users can download the app here. On the app users will be able to listen to music samples from artists, learn more about the performers and films being played and even keep an up-to-date schedule of who you want to perform.

TICKET INFORMATION:

This year's headliner is Dr. Dog and tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

Dr. Dog:

- Those wishing to see headliner Dr. Dog this year, you can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster's website.

- Dr. Dog will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25.

- Tickets begin at $33

This is a standalone ticket. You can get $5 off your Alternating Currents weekend pass if you buy a ticket to this show. The option will appear in Ticketmaster when purchasing a ticket for Dr. Dog.

Weekend passes:

- A handful of the venues for Alternating Currents are free to attend, however, some cost money to get in. Get more bang for your buck by purchasing the Weekend Pass that is good from Aug. 23 - 26.

- Purchasing the tickets separately, the day of, are available for purchase at each venue for $5. You can save money and get early priority access to shows offered at the Stardust, Raccoon Motel and Redstone Room at the RME by purchasing them.

- Weekend pass tickets will be $20 and you can purchase those here.

- Shows are still able to reach capacity even with the Weekend passes, so please show up early for the acts you're excited to see!

- These tickets do NOT include access to see Dr. Dog at the Adler. You can get $5 off your Weekend pass if you purchase a ticket to see Dr. Dog through Ticketmaster. (Please see above).

You can find more information, including an interactive map of venues on Alternating Currents' tickets page.