Alternating Currents: Festival kicks off Thursday

Alternating Currents is a day away and artists, organizers and residents are getting prepared for the ever-growing festival.

The festival, which features headliner Dr. Dog, will run from Aug. 23 - Aug. 26 across downtown Davenport. Organizers say they have recently added The David Mayfield Parade and Joe Marcinek Band to perform with Dr. Dog at the Adler Theatre.

Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Kyle Carter, says all that the festival has to offer is "mind-boggling."

"The amount of awesome things to see and do is mind-boggling," Carter said. "We've grown the fest substantially with more of everything. Download the App; you won't regret it."

Other recent lineup announcements include SCW Pro Wrestling, Big Spin vinyl sale, and the QC Co-Lab Open House. This is in addition to previously announced events including A Quiet Place Screening and Q&A with the writers, the AC Film Festival, Laugh Tracks Live Comedy, Urban Exposure, OMG BeckyFest, QC Arts Chalk Fest, Bucktown Workshop, Best of the Wurst Cook-Off, Over the Edge Repelling, and of course, dozens of live bands and comedians.

Kids programming was also expanded this year. The festival will offer an RME Kids Stage, YMCA Kid’s Night Out, Art of Percussion Instrument Making, and Drum Circle with Terry Hanson. While not specifically geared for kids, most events across the festival previously noted are still family-friendly.

People are encouraged to travel from venue to venue and discover all downtown has to offer. The fest is dipping its toe in regional waters with a handful of events in Moline and Rock Island, as well. While some events are ticketed, over a dozen venues will offer free programming all weekend indoors and outdoors.

The Adler Theatre box office is selling tickets to Dr. Dog as well as festival Weekend Passes for select venues. The Weekend Pass ($20) provides the ticket holder priority access for all music performances at Redstone Room at River Music Experience, Stardust, and Raccoon Motel. Dr. Dog ticket buyers receive a $5 discount when buying a weekend pass. Without the pass, concerts at each select venues are $5 per show during the fest.

Like its inaugural year, DDP is planning Alternating Currents in conjunction with a unique group of local talent. Key “do-ers” in the creative community are heavily involved in curating the festival programming and will bring an inclusive and unique vantage point to each aspect of the event. Visit www.alternatingcurrentsqc.com to see artist bios, screening info, event descriptions, schedules, and festival details.

Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, is non-profit organization focused on the strategic growth and beautification of downtown Davenport. It proudly helps drive Q2030: A Regional Action Plan, to increase talent, jobs and economic opportunity for all. Alternating Currents is a product of DDP that supports Q2030 by providing a signature event for Quad Citizens to celebrate its creative culture.