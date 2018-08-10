Alternating Currents: Full schedule of musicians, performers and events

With over 100 performances and events and over a dozen of venues, it's easy to be a bit overwhelmed with where to begin.

Below is a list of every performer, comedian, film and event in alphabetical order.

MUSIC:

- 2018 Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars

- Aaron Kamm and The One Drops

- Airpark

- Arlie

- BEEs

- Birdtalke

- Boy Bjorn

- Bret and Al of The Candymakers

- Ceramic Animals

- DJ Buddah

- Dr. Dog

- Drama

- East$iders

- Eric Chesser

- Hal Reed & Mississippi Journey

- Handmade Moments

- Hembree

- Jordan Danielsen

- Josh Duffee

- Michael Glabicki & Dirk Miller of Rusted Root

- Mo Carter & Co.

- Moodie Black

- Other Brothers

- River Whyless

- Ron Tegeler Fourtet

- Roosevelt Collier

- Super Doppler

- The Crane Wives

- The Evening Attraction

- The Golden Fleece

- The Last Glimpse

- The One Night Standards

- The Velies

- The Zealots

- Yes You Are

You can find out more about each band, along with listening to some of their music by visiting the Alternating Currents app, or by clicking this link.

FILM:

- A Quiet Place Screening with Q&A

- Cerny Bros

- Cheese Fries

- Don't Look Back

- Future Master Self

- Laugh Tracks

- Lucha VaVoom

- Smoke and Mirrors

- Street Dykes

- Surface

- Thank You for Supporting the Arts

- Undertow

You can find more about these films and watch trailers on them by clicking on this link.

COMEDY:

- Alex Carter

- Allen Strickland Williams

- Andrew Cline

- Bobby Ray Bunch

- Brenna Grabow

- Chris Schlichtling

- Daniel Frana

- Dan Umthun

- Donny Townsend

- James Doyle

- James Draper

- Jen Kuhle

- Jessica Misra

- Justin Bulver

- Luke Swanson

- Max Power

- Mike Lucas

- Mitch Banks

- Noah Innis

- Ryan De La Garza

- Sophia Smarandescu

- Tommy Morgan Jr.

- Travis Bails

- Trent Struzynski

- Zach Martina

You can find more about these comedians and times they will be performing by clicking this link.

ART:

- Bucktown: Workshop: Shelby Brown & Hannah Eddy

- Chalk Art Fest

- CoworkQC: Artist Gallery: Glenn Boyles

- OMGBeckyFest

You can find dates and times, and where to register for these events by clicking this link.

EXTRA FUN STUFF:

- Art of Percussion Instrument Making (Couryard)

- Drum Circle with Terry Hanson (Courtyard)

- GAHC - "Best of the Wurst"

- Over The Edge for Kids Sake

- SCW Pro Wrestling

- YMCA Kids Programming

You can find out more about the events listed above by clicking this link.