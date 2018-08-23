Alternating Currents: Getting to know comedian Allen Strickland Williams

aughter can be very infectious and this weekend you can be exposed to a lot of feel-good, gut-busting laughter!

Alternating Currents began Thursday, Aug. 23 and while there are plenty of filmmakers, artists and musicians there are also comedians who will be performing at venues. One of them, Allen Strickland Williams, is making his way from L.A. to the Quad Cities for the weekend's festival.

Allen, who has been doing comedy for almost 10 years, says he is excited to check out both the local artists and the headlining act. You can read his full interview below.

TV-6: Why comedy? What got you into this field?

Allen: I tried doing tragedy but I kept slipping on banana peels. I took it as a sign, filled out the appropriate paperwork, and here we are.

TV-6: If not answered above, how long have you been making people laugh for a living?

Allen: I've been doing it for almost ten years, professionally for about half that. Although a well-timed joke has saved my life a few times back on the elementary school playground...a few weeks ago.

TV-6: What are you looking forward to the most ahead of the Alternating Currents festival?

Allen: Donny Townsend is a local comic with a great Farmer's Almanac joke and I can't wait to hear it.

TV-6: Who do you plan on checking out during the Alternating Currents festival?

Allen: I'm gonna try to sneak in to see Dr. Dog. And if I can't do that, I'm gonna put a lab coat on a stray and just pretend.

TV-6: If you never got into comedy, what job would you be doing today?

Allen: I took one of those aptitude tests in junior high and it told me I should have been a mortician. Which comes in handy nowadays with crowds after I kill. ;)

TV-6: What comedians do you look up to and why?

Allen: Zach Galifianakis and Maria Bamford both came on my radar when I was young and I think they are still two of the most unique, genius performers that have ever gone on stage. No one is funnier.

TV-6: What is something about you that not many people would know when first meeting you?

Allen: I'm an amazing dancer.

TV-6: Do you remember your first live performance? What was it like?

Allen: All I remember about it is everyone in the crowd was older than me by like twenty years, so I made fun of them for that and then promptly bombed. I've gotten slightly better at reading the room since then.

You can find more about Allen by visiting his website.