Alternating Currents: How to use the festival's new smartphone app

Alternating Currents is just over a week away and we want to make sure you have everything you need ahead of the festival. New this year, Alternating Currents is offering a free app for smartphone users.

Alternating Currents is just over a week away and we want to make sure you have everything you need ahead of the festival. New this year, Alternating Currents is offering a free app for smartphone users.

The free app lets you discover new music, builds a schedule of who you want to see and when you want to see them, reroutes you to the band or artists' social media accounts and helps map out everything for you.

Above is a video showing you a step-by-step process on how to use the app. If you have any questions please reach out to us at News@Kwqc.com.

MORE INFORMATION:

- Alternating Currents Website.

- Alternating Currents: What you need to know

- Alternating Currents: Full schedule of musicians, performers and events

- Alternating Currents: What you need to know