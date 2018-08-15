Alternating Currents: Jenna's Trek

Alternating Currents begins on Thursday, Aug. 23 and before the festival begins here is a look at what KWQC's Jenna Jackson is interested in.

FRIDAY

6 pm: The Velies at Great River Brewery. I love to explore new music, plus they’re local! If you’re a fan of Indie Rock, this would be a great band to check out!

8 pm: Handmade Moments at Redstone Room. A combination of jazz, old-time country, blues, soul, hip-hop, rock. What more could you ask for?!

10 pm: Drama at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel This Chicago-based duo come with some big credibility in the music industry. Both are established artists already and join together for a “moody” “dark” and “passionate” sound. What a way to end Friday!

SATURDAY

1 pm: Workshop: Shelby Brown and Hannah Eddy at Bucktown Center for the Arts. If you’re feeling creative on your Saturday afternoon, this is the event for you. Shelby and Hannah are known for their hand-lettering and watercolor workshops. Get creative!

4:30- 6 pm: Michael Glabicki Singer/Songwriter of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller at the Redstone Room. They’ve been around the nation on tour and now they’re here! This group is in a genre of its own.

7 pm Dr. Dog at the Adler This is one of the headliners (you’ve probably seen the commercial). Another indie rock band!! You can tell I like indie rock, right?