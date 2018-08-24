Alternating Currents: Keeping vintage alive with Abernathy's

Laughs, music, films and local art, what's not to love at this weekend's Alternating Currents festival?

OMGBeckyFest will be taking place in downtown Davenport this weekend beginning on Saturday, Aug. 25 and going until Sunday, Aug. 26.

One business that will be at the fest will be Abernathy's. Abernathy's is a "one stop shop for the unique, one of a kind, never seen before, up-cycled, re-purposed, and all things eclectic" store in downtown Davenport. The store, located at 315 East 2nd Street, will be one of many featured in the OMGBeckyFest.

Co-owner of Abernathy's, Becca Nicke, says she and her business partner, Nicole "Red" Perreze, met 12 years ago.

"We were both working for a handmade and vintage boutique in LeClaire, Iowa," Nicke said. "I was selling vintage clothing on Etsy out of a closet in my first apartment and Nicole was creating greeting cards made from recycled tattoo magazines. We both had 'regular' full time jobs and created on the side until we started working full time for the boutique in LeClaire in 2012. By the end of the year, the owner had made the decision to to move the boutique to Chicago, leaving us with the choice to move with the store or stay in the Quad Cities and go back to our 9 to 5's. After lots of creative brain storming and late night craft sessions, we decided that if we could help sustain a business in the QC for someone else, we could definitely do it for ourselves. From there, we went straight to the Eastern Iowa Small Business Development Center and started weekly meetings with a small business councilor. Our councilor helped us utilize local resources like working with the city of Davenport for funding, and the Downtown Davenport Partnership to help look for a retail space. We opened Abernathy's in November of 2013 and will be celebrating five years in November."

While Abernathy's is nearly five years old, Nicke says this business' growth and success is indescribable.

"When we first opened it was simply a collection of creative and kooky things that Red and I loved," Nicke said. "As the years have gone by and the shop has continued to grow, expand and transform into it's own being, it has turned into much more. It's a meeting place for outsiders. A place of acceptance and understanding. When customers come in and see a weird item that they thought only they would enjoy, they immediately know they've found their tribe. The most important and special moments for me at the shop are those I get to share with young customers, especially young girls. Young women who up until that moment maybe hadn't seen themselves in a certain light. Seeing women emerge from our fitting rooms with a huge glowing smile on their face when they've found a dress that fits them perfectly and is an expression of who they are, is what the store really means. It's why I get up every day and I'm excited to unlock the doors."

As for Alternating Currents, Nicke says she is grateful she and Perreze are part of a hard-working community.

"Having an outlet like Alternating Currents to share those creations and experiences is invaluable," Nicke said. "Growing up in the Quad Cities, I would daydream of one day escaping to a creative place like San Francisco, where I could be among other creative people and flourish. Now at 30 I realize I get to live in a community where we've been able to forge our own creative scene and community. I think events like Alternating Currents are a critical part of support that community. Abernathy's is beyond grateful to be any part of that."

OMGBeckyFest will be going on during the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the fest will go from 10 a.m. until dusk, on Sunday the fest will go from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Abernathy's is open everyday except for Sunday's. You can find more out about the shop online at this link.