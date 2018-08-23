Alternating Currents: Quad City band The Zealots sits down with TV-6

Quad City band The Zealots sat down with TV-6 on Thursday, the kickoff day for Alternating Currents. The band is one of the many performers for this weekend's downtown Davenport festival.

Two of the members of The Zealots, Ryan Housenga and Micah Martin sit down with TV-6 to discuss this weekend's festival, Alternating Currents.

Band members Micah Martin, Ryan Housenga, Colton Menke and Adam Housenga came to the TV-6 studios early Thursday morning to discuss their excitement for this weekend's festival.

On the band's Facebook Page, they described their sound as "rock anthems and melodic instrumentation define the original sound of The Zealots from Bettendorf, Iowa."

The band, which formed in 2014, started combining different genres into what they call a "masterpiece."

"A zealot is someone that feels strongly about a belief," band member Ryan Housenga said. "The concept came from the religious zealots of the bible that fought for religious freedom. We apply that same concept to our music. We have one goal. Reach as many people as we can with our message. We are going to tear down the temple that is the music industry and rebuild it."

The band wlll perform a few songs on Quad Cities Today on Thursday. You can find out more about the festival by visiting this link.

The Zealots will be performing at the following spots throughout the weekend.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 25

Time: 8 - 9 p.m.

Venue: Front Street Brewery

Address: 208 East River Drive

Date: Saturday, Aug. 25

Time: 9 - 10 p.m.

Venue: Ruby's

Address: 429 East 3rd Street