Alternating Currents: Bailey's Trek

It can always be tricky to gauge how an inaugural festival will turn out, even in such an active community like the Quad Cities. But knowing some of the key players behind Alternating Currents and the line-up of entertainment that's in store, I'm sure it will not disappoint. Live music, film screenings, comedy, and visual arts. There's something for everyone. Plus, a chance to get out and patronize local venues you love or maybe haven't checked out before.

So here are my must-do events if I had to choose a few from the extensive list:

FRIDAY -

4 p.m. OMG BeckyFest 217 E. 2nd St. (runs until sunset both days)

Crafted QC is sure to have a lot to check out at this handmade and vintage art festival. Over 40 vendors will fill the green space located on the south side of the RiverCenter.

5 p.m. Al and Bret of The Candymakers at Great River Brewery

I always love stopping in for a local brew at GRB. The Candymakers is one of my favorite local bands and I've seen them at plenty of different venues, but I think they're definitely at home here. Put on your dancing shoes because these guys are full of energy.

6 p.m. Made in Iowa at the Figge Art Museum

As a local reporter who's covered plenty of economic and business stories, this film screening intrigues me. It's about the town of Webster City, Iowa which experienced a massive economic shift in 2011 when two large appliance manufacturers shut down. "Made in Iowa" tells the story of how small business helped save the community.

8 p.m. Mo Carter at Kilkenny's Pub

Mark my words: this girl can sing! I've seen her perform numerous times throughout the QCA and she never disappoints. A very powerful voice and presence on stage.

SATURDAY -

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Quad City Arts Chalk Art Fest (also runs Friday)

At the RiverCenter. This is a community effort, folks. The Chalk Art Fest will also feature a large community art piece. For a $10 donation, participants will be provided with a set of chalk to create a small portion of a larger image. Chalk artists also will compete for $1,500 in cash prizes!

7:30 pm Ben Folds w/ Julien Baker at the Adler Theatre

I love a good piano performance and getting a chance to see such a well-known artist like Ben Folds is pretty cool. I'm sure a lot of fans of his work will flock to see him!

8:30 p.m. Jake Harney at Me & Billy

Because you have to fit in some laughs. This guy is a comedian out of Cedar Rapids. His bio says, "A big fan of breakfast burritos. Not a fan of writing bios." You had me at burritos.

9:30 pm Mountain Swallower at Daytrotter

It is a bit late for me with that weekend morning gig, but I just heard these guys play at Floatzilla and they have a fun sound. Plus, they're local!

