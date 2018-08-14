Alternating Currents: What you need to know

The Quad Cities is nine days away from the Alternating Currents festival and TV-6 has a list of what you need to know before the festival begins.

You can find the full list of Frequently Asked Questions by visiting Alternating Currents website. You can do so by clicking this link.

What's Alternating Currents festival all about?

Music. Film. Comedy. Art. - On Aug 23 - 26, downtown Davenport will be brimming with energy as over a dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists.

Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES/EVENTS + 16 VENUES; the public is encouraged to visit from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues. For more information about downtown, click here.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is hosting this festival for a variety of reasons; it gives us a chance to highlight our incredible cultural scene while also building-up the local businesses that make our downtown unique. We're big fans of the Quad Cities too; we couldn't think of a better way showcase this amazing gem on the Mississippi River to the world.

How does admission work; is some of this FREE?

The only ticketed venues are Adler Theatre, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Stardust, and the Redstone Room @ River Music Experience, Stardust. All the other venues and events are FREE! (You can find more about tickets at this link.)

There are two tickets associated with Alternating Currents; the ticket for the big show with Dr. Dog Saturday night at the Adler Theatre, and the Weekend Pass that gets you entry and priority access to the 3 other venues we just mentioned.

You can walk up to a ticketed-venue and pay $5 per show at the door; however, the Weekend Pass is only $20 in advance and provides entry to EVERY SHOW ALL WEEKEND (other than the Adler). No doubt you should buy it if you’re wandering downtown all weekend. We will also be selling weekend passes during the event. Again, all other venues beyond these three are still FREE all weekend.

Is this event All-Ages with Kid-Friendly events?

The event is all-ages; HOWEVER, some venues are 21+, particularly in the evening. Each venue’s age-restrictions are the same as their typical rules on any normal day. We will have kids programming in the River Music Experience Courtyard Genesis Family Stage, and all of our art events are kid-friendly, too. Some movies (and my concerts) are a good fit as well, but be sure to read up on our website before you bring your kiddo to a particular movie or gig.

Food and Alcohol:

One of our favorite aspects of Alternating Currents is all of the love that is going back into the downtown Davenport businesses. For food, we want you to hop in and grab a quick bite to eat at one of our restaurants or food trucks. If you're ready to party, we’ve got plenty of bars and restaurants, and many of our official venues have both food and adult beverages, too.