Alternating Currents announces final lineup

The Quad Cities is just 16 days out from Alternating Currents and organizers have announced the final lineup.

The festival will begin on Thursday, August 23 and go until Sunday, August 26 and will feature over 100 performances and events throughout 16 venues.

Dozens of musicians will be playing including headliner Dr. Dog, Super Doppler, Birdtalker, Bret and Al of the Candymakers, Mississippi Journey and more.

There will be a Q & A session along with a screening of A Quiet Place.

OMG BeckyFest, Chalk Art Fest, art galleries and new to Alternating Currents this year, SCW Pro Wrestling.

You can find out more about Alternating Currents and find a full schedule by visiting this link.