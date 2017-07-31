Alums turned teachers reflect on Rock Island High School experience

As students and staff gear up for another school year, faculty members reflect on the challenges they might face within the upcoming year. Funding uncertainty has led several schools in the Rock Island-Milan district to consider alternate options as the first day of school approaches this week. Teachers, Brook Greenwood, Sarah Miers and CJ Smith attended grade school, junior high and high school in the district. All three are now teachers in the Rock Island school district. Despite funding uncertainties, all said they wouldn't have it any other way.

"I only applied in Rock Island, I knew I wanted to be home, it's always great to give back to where you grew up at," Greenwood said.

School district officials said alums turned teachers are fairly common. Greenwood graduated from Rock Island High School in 2007 and teaches fourth grade at Frances Willard Elementary School. Passion and a love for the community, she said is what drew her to teach in the district.

"My high school experience, it was amazing I actually had a lot of fun," Greenwood said. "I learned a lot, gained lifelong friendships."

As Greenwood prepares for another school year, she said she'll do whatever it takes to give her students the best education possible.

"I am not going anywhere I plan on staying here for a while," Greenwood said. "I believe in the Rock Island community and I believe in helping it no matter what."

According to school officials, the district has enough funding accumulated to operate for a few months.