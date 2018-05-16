Amazon Prime members to get additional discount on sale items at Whole Foods stores

Amazon Prime members can save money while getting groceries.

The Seattle-based company is offering its prime members an additional 10% on sale items at Whole Foods stores.

In order to get the discount, members have to scan the whole foods app while checking out.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017.

Earlier this year the two companies debuted its free, two-hour delivery for groceries in 10 cities. That service is expected to expand within the next few months.

Amazon says it has more than 100-million prime members.

The annual cost for membership is expected to rise 20% from $99 a year to $119.