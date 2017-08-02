Amazon holds job fair for US warehouses

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Amazon is holding a giant job fair and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses.

Wednesday's hiring spree is a sign of Amazon's growth at a time traditional retailers are closing stores and cutting jobs.

Nearly 40,000 of the 50,000 packing, sorting and shipping jobs will be full time; most of them will count toward Amazon's previously announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

The event is taking place at Amazon shipping sites around the country.

Tours for candidates will be held on August 2nd from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. local time. Interested candidates need to bring identification.

One labor expert, Anthony Carnevale at Georgetown University, says more people are likely to lose jobs in brick-and-mortar stores than get jobs in Amazon warehouses. But he says Amazon's warehouse jobs provide good wages and could help build skills.

 Locations Available for Tours:

Baltimore, Maryland

Fall River, Massachusetts

Buffalo, New York**

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Romeoville, Illinois

Hebron, Kentucky 

Kent, Washington 

Etna, Ohio

Whitestown, Indiana 

Kenosha, Wisconsin 

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma**

Robbinsville, New Jersey 

** Hiring for new location, no tour available

