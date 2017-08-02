Amazon holds job fair for US warehouses

Amazon is holding a giant job fair and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses.



Wednesday's hiring spree is a sign of Amazon's growth at a time traditional retailers are closing stores and cutting jobs.



Nearly 40,000 of the 50,000 packing, sorting and shipping jobs will be full time; most of them will count toward Amazon's previously announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.



The event is taking place at Amazon shipping sites around the country.

Tours for candidates will be held on August 2nd from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. local time. Interested candidates need to bring identification.



One labor expert, Anthony Carnevale at Georgetown University, says more people are likely to lose jobs in brick-and-mortar stores than get jobs in Amazon warehouses. But he says Amazon's warehouse jobs provide good wages and could help build skills.