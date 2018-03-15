Amber alert issued for two children after being taken by their father

An Amber Alert has been activated after two children were taken by their father, Lynn Washington.

The Markham Police Department and the Illinois State Police have activated the alert after the children, 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby were taken by their father.

Officials believe the children are in danger. They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Lynn Washington is a 40-year-old black male who is approximately 5'9" and 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.

