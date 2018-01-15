Amboy School District wants to build addition to high school

Parents and members of the community will get a chance to learn more about a proposal to build an addition to Amboy High School this week.

School Board President Nicole Jones says they want to build the addition so they can move junior high students from their current building, which is 100 years old and in need of repairs.

It's something that she says has been discussed for several years and now, they are ready to move forward with the plans.

The project would cost nearly $16 million dollars. The district would pay for it by asking for a property tax increase. The question will be put to the voters on the March ballot.

An open house will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Amboy Jr. High School cafeteria.