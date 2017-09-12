Ambrose students adopt Houston class affected by Hurricane Harvey

Students in the St. Ambrose University Math 210 class of Professor Katherine Degner, PhD, will be packing school supplies they purchased and have donated to be sent to a classroom in Houston’s White Oak Middle School.

The school has a majority of free or reduced-lunch students who lost their school supplies when flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey inundated their school building.

Although the school reopened on Sept. 6, nearly 120 students in one teacher’s English Language Arts classroom are without school tools their families could barely afford to purchase in the first place.

Degner signed up her class of second-year future teachers for a national program created by a former teacher in Florida to help schools and children impacted by Harvey.