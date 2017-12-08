Ameren customers in Illinois will see lower rates

The Illinois Commerce Commission issued an order authorizing Ameren Illinois to decrease electric delivery service rates by $17.3 million annually, which is a decrease of 1.71%. According to officials, a general use residential customer who uses around 10,000 kw hours per year would save about $20 a year. But, they say this will vary due to the customers energy usage. The new rates will become effective with the first January 2018 billing cycle.

According to state officials, Ameren Illinois initially proposed a rate decrease of $16.3 million, but the Commission made adjustments to the company's affiliate costs, lobbying costs, deferred charges, projected plant additions, and cash working capital.

Electric distribution rates, for companies like Ameren Illinois, are set annually pursuant to the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act (EIMA). In 2011, EIMA established a prescribed formula rate procedure for Ameren Illinois to recover actual, prudently incurred costs for the delivery of electricity to customers.

More information regarding the rate case may be found here: https://www.icc.illinois.gov/docket/casedetails.aspx?no=17-0197