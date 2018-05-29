AmeriCorps NCCC Helps Preserve the Mississippi River

An AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) team is serving with River Action, Inc. from June 6 to June 25. The team is making improvements to Black Hawk State Historic Site’s River Trail system by replacing the western staircase, which will be constructed to be a safer connection to the trail and will address erosional concerns at the project site.

The AmeriCorps NCCC team of eight from the North Central Region campus of Vinton, Iowa is reconstructing the staircase. The team is also constructing railings and benches and seeding retaining structures to help prevent soil erosion below the boardwalks.

Through their service, AmeriCorps NCCC members are making the Black Hawk State Historic Site safer and more accessible to the community, who utilizes this facility for recreational and educational purposes. The Black Hawk State Historic Site is dedicated to the preservation of nature; it is utilized by over 150,000 people annually for recreation and education purposes, over 3,000 of that being school aged students.