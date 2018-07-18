AmeriCorps in Dubuque receives more than $500,000 in grant money

The AmeriCorps program in one eastern Iowa city will receive more than half of a million dollars for the next year from federal and state grants to fund their program.

The Corporation for National and Community Service and Volunteer Iowa are programs that fund volunteer efforts across the country and state. The money they will provide the AmeriCorps program in Dubuque will go towards two main missions.

The state will provide the program in Dubuque with two grants, totaling more than $80,000.

About $50,000 of the money from the state grants will go towards providing staff members for different summer programs across the city, with the remainder going towards expanding the outreach of AmeriCorps in the city through "health, wellness, and nature programming."

But the more than $400,000 from the federal level will go towards a campaign in Dubuque for grade-level reading- basically allowing AmeriCorps members to serve as tutors.

Organizers say both summer and tutoring programs have had a great deal of success in the past.

"During the school year, we tutor over a thousand children," said Heather Satterly, the AmeriCorps Program Director in Dubuque. "From those children, we've seen over 90-percent of those kids succeed in reading proficiency. And during the summer, we influence and work with children with all of our partners."

Satterly explained these programs impact hundreds of kids across the city, providing free services to kids year round.

While the lump sum of cash can seem staggering, Satterly said it is necessary to keep the program going in the city.

She said with all that is asked of the AmeriCorps members, without grant money, the program could not function in Dubuque.

"We would be non-existent without this AmeriCorps funding," Satterly said. "There's no way that we would be able to provide the resources that we do to the school district and to all of our other partners without federal AmeriCorps funding."

Satterly said the money will help significantly, with the money received helping members with living stipends, training, and other means of support to keep their program going. As part of a three-year plan, the AmeriCorps program in Dubuque will receive the federal grant once again next year.

With members often working 35 to 40 hours a week, Satterly said the grants provide the AmeriCorps members in Dubuque the chance to not only give back but allows them to increase their outreach across the city.