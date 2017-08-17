America Mega Million Lottery Sweepstakes scam being attempted in Jo Daviess County

Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner says the Sheriff’s Office has received information that a possible financial scam involving America Mega Million Lottery Sweepstakes is being attempted in Jo Daviess County.

This scam involves a letter from America Mega Million Lottery Sweepstakes announcing the recipient as a prize winner of a large sum of money in this lottery.

A check is enclosed with the letter which is supposed to be deducted from the total winnings and used to help pay for the documentation and tax fees.

Recipients are instructed to call the agent listed on the letter to claim the check and begin the claim process.

America Mega Million Lottery Sweepstakes states that their offices are located in Las Vegas, Nevada and London, England along with global offices in Germany, Hong Kong, Ecuador, South Africa, France, Italy, Spain, and UK.

Sheriff Turner wants to remind Jo Daviess County residents to NOT respond to these letters, and DO NOT attempt to cash or deposit the checks. You cannot win a prize for a lottery you did not enter.

If anyone has any questions regarding possible fraudulent activities and scams, please contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141 or 800-373-7838.