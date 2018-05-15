American Airlines announces new emotional-support animal restrictions

American Airlines has announced new restrictions on emotional-support animals allowed to fly with passengers.

Starting July 1, American will require passengers to notify the carrier about a comfort animal 48 hours before a flight, and then sign a waiver stating the need for the animal.

In order for an animal to qualify, the passenger must provide a letter from a mental-health professional describing the mental or emotional disability that shows the need for the animal, and proof of the professional's licensing.

Comfort animals must fit at a passenger's feet without occupying a seat or blocking an aisle, under the policy.

The animals must be tethered by a leash or harness at all times and won't be permitted in the cabin if they behave badly, such as by growling, lunging or attempting to bite people.

American is also prohibiting a dozen types of animals from being considered emotional-support animals, including amphibians, ferrets, rodents and non-household birds.