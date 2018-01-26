American Heart Association to raise awareness with red hats for babies

Some local babies are staying warm and stylish while raising awareness. American Heart Association volunteers were busy this winter knitting red hats for newborn babies. Dozens of them were dropped of at hospitals on the Iowa and Illinois sides of the river as part of the Little Hats, Big Heart campaign.

Angie Cleppe, a volunteer for the American Heart Association, tells us the campaign will run through American Heart Month in February. The campaign is intended to spread awareness about congenital heart defects — which affect about 40,000 babies born in the country each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect in the country.