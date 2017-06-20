American Idol winner to perform in Bettendorf

The City of Bettendorf announced via its Facebook page that Kris Allen the winner of the eighth season of American Idol will be having a free concert to kick of its 4th of July festivities this year on Monday, July 3rd.

Music begins at 7 p.m. with local classic rock band Hap Hazard. Kris Allen will take the stage at 9 p.m.

The concert will take place in the large grassy area along Spruce Hills Drive, on the north side of the Bettendorf Middle School.

The 4th of July parade will begin at 23rd St. and State St at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fireworks display will be at Middle Park at dusk on July 4th.