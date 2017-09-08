AMERICAN PICKERS to film in Iowa

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are looking for antiques in the Iowa City Area.

The two from the AMERICAN PICKERS show plan on filming episodes in Iowa during October 2017.

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the world of antique 'picking' on the History channel.

The show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques.

As they travel from coast to coast, the two are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, the Pickers want to meet people with remarkable and exceptional items.

The Pickers are asking anyone if they or someone they know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the two can spend their day looking through, to send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos.

You can send the information in at americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 1-855-OLD-RUST, or send a message to their Facebook page.