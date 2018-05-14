Americans don't know their credit card interest rates according to study

A new study reveals that many Americans don't know the interest rates on their credit cards.

According to CreditCards.com, only 39% of cardholders definitely know what their interest rates are on all of their cards. 32% of cardholders admit they definitely don't know their interest rates.

The average credit card interest rate is 16.68% and Experian reports the average American owes more than $6,000 on credit cards.

Experts say that when you have credit card debt, the math works against you and debt can quickly grow if you don't know the interest rates on your cards.

Some good strategies for getting out of debt include signing up for a balance transfer credit card, the best options don't charge any interest for up to 21 months.

And you can always ask credit card companies to lower rates, which are granted more than half the time.=