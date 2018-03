The Easter Bunny is sure to leave a favorite treat in baskets this year. It's estimated that Americans consume nearly 16-billion jelly beans on Easter.

Gimbals' Fine Candies makes allergy-friendly candies including its signature gourmet jelly beans.

They are free of dairy, peanut, tree nut soy, gluten and egg allergens.

The most popular jelly bean this year according to Candstore.com, buttered popcorn, and in second place, black licorice.