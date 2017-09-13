'America's Got Talent' contestant Evie Clair's father dies of cancer days ahead of finals

When "America's Got Talent" contestant Evie Clair next takes the stage she'll do so with a heavy heart. The finalist is mourning the death of her father, who succumbed to a cancer battle last week.

Clair, who's dedicated several performances to her father throughout the competition, posted several photos of her and her dad on social media.

"Say a prayer, a prayer on forever Time is only now, Soon we'll be together." I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I've always done it for you and I'll do it for you forever.❤️ A post shared by Evie Clair (@evieclair) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

“About a year ago, my dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer,” Clair told show hosts Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel before one performance. “They gave him a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”

Clair added, “When my dad is having rough days, I sing him this song to make him feel better and give him comfort and strength to continue fighting.”

We are deeply saddened to hear Evie Clair's father passed away last night. Our hearts are with Evie & her family during this difficult time. — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 8, 2017

"America's Got Talent" also expressed condolences on Twitter, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear Evie Clair’s father passed away last night. Our hearts are with Evie & her family during this difficult time.”