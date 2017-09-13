'America's Got Talent' contestant Evie Clair's father dies of cancer days ahead of finals

(NBC) - When "America's Got Talent" contestant Evie Clair next takes the stage she'll do so with a heavy heart. The finalist is mourning the death of her father, who succumbed to a cancer battle last week.
Clair, who's dedicated several performances to her father throughout the competition, posted several photos of her and her dad on social media.
This week has been the best and worst week of my life. I'm so grateful for the memories I've made with my family in the past year and a half. I'm so grateful for my dad being such a great example of faith and strength. He has endured so much and all that pain has finally come to an end. He is in a place "12 gazillion" times better than this and I know he is so happy there. Thank you to all the people who have supported my family along this journey. I love you all. I'll miss you so much, Daddy. Thanks for teaching me to love salsa and chicken wings and most of all the Lord. Love you lots. RIP: 9/7/17❤️
“About a year ago, my dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer,” Clair told show hosts Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel before one performance. “They gave him a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”
Clair added, “When my dad is having rough days, I sing him this song to make him feel better and give him comfort and strength to continue fighting.”
"America's Got Talent" also expressed condolences on Twitter, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear Evie Clair’s father passed away last night. Our hearts are with Evie & her family during this difficult time.”