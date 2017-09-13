'America's Got Talent' contestant Evie Clair's father dies of cancer days ahead of finals

Updated: Wed 1:11 PM, Sep 13, 2017

(NBC) - When "America's Got Talent" contestant Evie Clair next takes the stage she'll do so with a heavy heart. The finalist is mourning the death of her father, who succumbed to a cancer battle last week.

Clair, who's dedicated several performances to her father throughout the competition, posted several photos of her and her dad on social media.


“About a year ago, my dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer,” Clair told show hosts Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel before one performance. “They gave him a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”

Clair added, “When my dad is having rough days, I sing him this song to make him feel better and give him comfort and strength to continue fighting.”


"America's Got Talent" also expressed condolences on Twitter, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear Evie Clair’s father passed away last night. Our hearts are with Evie & her family during this difficult time.”

 