Amtrak's eclipse train in Illinois sells out

Amtrak officials say special train service sold out in less than a day that's set to go from Chicago and Champaign to Carbondale for the solar eclipse. Amtrak announced the Amtrak Eclipse Express this past week. The train goes round trip from both Chicago and then Champaign to Carbondale in southern Illinois, which is near where the total eclipse Aug. 21 is expected to be peak duration. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the special train service sold out 22 hours after it was announced. Each rider will receive eclipse viewing glasses. The train leave Chicago 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 and Champaign at 5:05 a.m. in time for the expected afternoon eclipse. The train is to leave Carbondale at 5:15 p.m. and return to Champaign by 7:55 p.m. and Chicago by 10:45 p.m.