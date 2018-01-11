An Arctic Front Will Bring Rain/Freezing Rain/Snow To The Area

Enjoy the warmth while it's here! We are in the 50s this morning, but an arctic front will arrive along the Mississippi River around 10AM. Temps will drop nearly 20° in 2 hours allowing the rain to switch over to freezing rain by noon.

This could add a glazing to elevated surfaces, but main roads should be okay due to the recent warm up. Untreated roads however, will become slick, especially by the evening commute. For this reason a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 9AM until midnight.

Temps will continue to tumble this afternoon and freezing rain will switch over to sleet and snow. Any one area will only have a couple hour window for freezing rain. Little to no snow accumulations are expected and all precip is done by 6PM.

Temps will run well below average for the rest of the week with highs in the teens and 20s and lows near 0°.