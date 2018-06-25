An English Bulldog is named World's Ugliest Dog

An English Bulldog named Zsa Zsa was named the World's Ugliest Dog on Saturday.

The 9-year-old English Bulldog won the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest Saturday in the San Francisco Bay area.

Zsa Zsa took home the title at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog's owner, Megan Brainard, will receive $1,500 for the win. Brainard said she found the bulldog on a pet-finding site.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections, like hairless bodies and lolling tongues, walking down a red carpet.

They are evaluated by a panel of judges.