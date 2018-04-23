An easy to deal with and easy to enjoy week of weather

After a BEAUTIFUL Monday with much of the area cracking the 70 degree mark, we’ll be cooling off but still staying pleasant over the next few days. Highs Tuesday will be near 70 and then we’ll drop to the 60s through the first part of the weekend. Clouds that arrived Monday will be packing their bags Tuesday afternoon. A front moving through late Tuesday will mean temps back to the low 60s Wednesday. Thursday night into early Friday we could see some rain showers moving through. This will be followed by more dry weather through the weekend. Sunday and Monday we’ll get back to the 70s with some areas approaching the elusive 80 degree mark on Monday. For a nice change it appears as if the longer range forecast into early May indicates we should be seeing more slightly ABOVE average temperatures.