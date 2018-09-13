Owners of Davenport's Analog Arcade Bar opening second location across the river

The owner's of the popular Analog Arcade Bar in downtown Davenport are expanding their business adventure across the river.

Co-owner Kyle Carter tells TV6 News that the "Analog II" will open in the downtown business district of Moline. An exact location has not been announced.

Analog announced the second location on it's Facebook page Thursday afternoon to much excitement. Several people commented on the post saying they were excited they did not have to "cross the river" anymore and others just wrote 'yay,' and 'super pumped'.

Carter says the goal is to have the new location operating by the end of the year.