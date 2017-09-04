Anamosa Police Department remembers Officer Kelchen

Law enforcement across eastern Iowa are remembering a police officer killed in a car crash this weekend.

Anamosa Police Officer Mitchell Kelchen died after a crash in Jackson County Saturday morning. He was off-duty at that time.

State Patrol says a minivan crossed the center line of Highway 62, just north of Maquoketa, and hit a SUV from the other direction.

Just outside of the Anamosa Police Department is a flag at half-staff. It'll stay this way for some time, in honor of their brother, Officer Mitchell Kelchen.

"He's a type of officer that had an hour left on his shift and would say, 'Hey I'll help with that. I'll take care of that,’” Police Chief Bob Simonson said.

Simonson knew Kelchen for a little more than a year, since he joined the force in Anamosa. Before that Kelchen served for both the Cascade and Dyersville Police Departments.

"It's pretty tough on the family, the law enforcement family,” Simonson said.

The Anamosa Department decided to park Officer Kelchen's vehicle outside the station's lawn. All Sunday, people dropped flowers and tokens of support for the Kelchen family and this community.

The vehicle will stay here until the funeral. The funeral will be in Bellevue. A date has not been set at this time.

"There will be a long line of officers. That's what the family wants, that what we want,” Simonson said.

Honoring the man who protected much of eastern Iowa. Because officers know all too well that a crash can happen to any person, at any time.

“We deal with accidents all the time, we see minor fender-benders and we see major, major accidents and that's what this was,” Simonson said.

Kelchen's wife, Tina Kelchen, remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.